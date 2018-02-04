TÜRKİYE
Kilicdaroglu re-elected as head of Turkey's main opposition party
Current chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu gets 790 out of 1,237 votes at the party's 36th ordinary congress on Saturday.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu casts his vote during the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) 36th ordinary congress in Ankara, Turkey on February on 3, 2018. / AA
February 4, 2018

Kemal Kilicdaroglu was re-elected chairman of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) on Saturday.   

Voting was held in the capital, Ankara, at the party's 36th ordinary congress chaired by Yilmaz Buyukersen, mayor of Eskisehir Metropolitan Municipality.   

Kilicdaroglu received 790 out of 1,237 valid votes as his main opponent - Muharrem Ince, a lawmaker from northwestern Yalova province - secured 447 votes.   

Thirteen delegates abstained from voting.   

Ince, a former deputy group chairman of the party, also ran for the chairmanship against Kilicdaroglu in the 2014 party congress, where 740 delegates voted for Kilicdaroglu while Ince secured 415 votes. 

Kilicdaroglu has been leading the party since May 2010.

SOURCE:AA
