Education thrives in abandoned Syrian poultry farm
An abandoned poultry farm in the southern countryside of Idlib has been converted into the Freedom School - an institution that provides education to children living in war-torn Syria.
The school hosts around 350 students from the 1st to 9th grade, being taught in shifts due to lack of space. / Reuters Archive
February 4, 2018

The Freedom School - in the town of al Tamanah, the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria - was converted from a poultry farm by the residents of the town more than a year ago. 

The school hosts around 350 students from the 1st to 9th grade, being taught in shifts due to lack of space. 

The school's supervisors said that due to constant shelling by forces loyal to Syria's regime leader Bashar al Assad, many students interrupted their studies for more than two years, leading the residents to clean the farm and convert it into classrooms. 

According to UNICEF, 5 percent of Syrian refugee children between 5-17 are working, and one in five Syrian girls and women aged between 15 and 25 is married.

Since it erupted in 2011, Syria's conflict has morphed from a protest movement into a brutal and complex war that has left more than 400,000 people dead and displaced millions.

TRT World's Ben Tornquist reports. 

