Since the start of Turkey’s military operation in Syria’s Afrin, five civilians have been killed and more than 100 others were injured by YPG rocket attacks in Turkish border towns.

But these terror acts are not discouraging the residents and officials in the region. On the contrary, their support for the Operation Olive Branch has been boosted.

"These things they do (targeting civilians) are not humane at all, these attacks can only be done in the name of terrorism," says Mustafa Sertyurek, a shop owner in Reyhanli, near Syrian border.

Locals know who's responsible for these deadly attacks; the YPG a Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

"We stand together in support of the Turkish army and we will not leave our city. God willing, we'll get rid of these despicable people." says Huseyin Sanverdi, the Mayor of Reyhanli district.

TRT World’s Anelise Borges reports from Turkish-Syrian border.