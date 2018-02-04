TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish people supporting military operation against YPG
Despite being under threat of YPG rockets, locals in Turkish border towns want the fight against the terror group to continue.
Turkish people supporting military operation against YPG
A Turkish man paints a Turkish flag on a hill near his home in Reyhanli district of Hatay in support of 'Operation Olive Branch' launched in Syria's Afrin. / AA
February 4, 2018

Since the start of Turkey’s military operation in Syria’s Afrin, five civilians have been killed and more than 100 others were injured by YPG rocket attacks in Turkish border towns.

But these terror acts are not discouraging the residents and officials in the region. On the contrary, their support for the Operation Olive Branch has been boosted.

"These things they do (targeting civilians) are not humane at all, these attacks can only be done in the name of terrorism," says Mustafa Sertyurek, a shop owner in Reyhanli, near Syrian border.

Locals know who's responsible for these deadly attacks; the YPG a Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

"We stand together in support of the Turkish army and we will not leave our city. God willing, we'll get rid of these despicable people." says Huseyin Sanverdi, the Mayor of Reyhanli district.

TRT World’s Anelise Borges reports from Turkish-Syrian border.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Brazil to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel
Ten people martyred in wildfires in Türkiye's Eskisehir: Forestry minister
Ukraine, Russia conclude Istanbul talks; Kiev pushes for leaders' summit by August
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us