"Watu Wote" is one of the first Kenyan films to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film.

"Watu Wote" means "All of Us" in Swahili, the language spoken in Kenya. It depicts the true story of an extremist terror attack on a bus in the country.

Al Shabab militants attacked the bus in north-eastern Kenya just before Christmas, on December 21, 2015.

During the attack, some of the Muslim passengers helped shield and save the lives of a group of their fellow Christian passengers.

The incident inspired German film students to make a film about the attack.

"Oh, it just feels surreal, still," said director Katja Benrath of the nomination.

The students had read about the attack in the German newspapers and decided to tell the story, based on its message of humanity and solidarity.

The film competes against four other films in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 90th Academy Awards on March 4 2018 in Los Angeles.

TRTWorld's Philip Owira reports.