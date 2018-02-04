WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kenyan and German filmmakers celebrate Oscar nod
Kenya has long been the target of terrorist attacks, particularly since the army's intervention in Somalia in 2011 - but an Oscar-nominated film seeks to bring the harrowing story of a militant attack on a bus to the world stage.
Kenyan and German filmmakers celebrate Oscar nod
The crew members of the film "Watu Wote: All of us" the German and Kenyan joint production, react as their film received an Oscar nomination for the best Live Action Short Film category. January 23, 2018 / Reuters
February 4, 2018

"Watu Wote" is one of the first Kenyan films to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film.

"Watu Wote" means "All of Us" in Swahili, the language spoken in Kenya.  It depicts the true story of an extremist terror attack on a bus in the country.  

Al Shabab militants attacked the bus in north-eastern Kenya just before Christmas, on December 21, 2015. 

During the attack, some of the Muslim passengers helped shield and save the lives of a group of their fellow Christian passengers.

The incident inspired German film students to make a film about the attack.

"Oh, it just feels surreal, still," said director Katja Benrath of the nomination.

The students had read about the attack in the German newspapers and decided to tell the story, based on its message of humanity and solidarity.

The film competes against four other films in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 90th Academy Awards on March 4 2018 in Los Angeles.

TRTWorld's Philip Owira reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Brazil to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel
Ten people martyred in wildfires in Türkiye's Eskisehir: Forestry minister
Ukraine, Russia conclude Istanbul talks; Kiev pushes for leaders' summit by August
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us