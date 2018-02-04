WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Sudan factions to hold peace talks in Ethiopia
New round of peace talks are scheduled for next week in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa but not many are optimistic with yet another round of negotiations.
South Sudan factions to hold peace talks in Ethiopia
The war has killed over 50,000 people and displaced over 12 million leading to the worst refugee crisis since the Rwandan genocide. / Reuters Archive
February 4, 2018

The South Sudan conflict remains one of the most enduring in Africa, one the international community has tried many times to resolve. 

The African country's warring factions signed a peace deal in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa last year.

It was just like previous deals that proved to be an exercise for the camera.

Back home, forces loyal to President Salva Kirr and former Vice President RiekMachar continued their offensive. 

The war has killed over 50,000 people and displaced over 12 million leading to the worst refugee crisis since the Rwandan genocide.

Now a new round of peace talks by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development - a regional negotiating body is scheduled for Monday in Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

TRT World'sAdeshwa Josh reports that it's hard to tell which way the new round of peace talks will go. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us