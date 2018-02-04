WORLD
Paris attack suspect's trial to open in Brussels
Salah Abdeslam, the last surviving suspect in the 2015 attacks which killed 130 people, will stand trial for attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms.
About 130 people were killed in Paris attacks on November 13, 2015. / Reuters Archive
February 4, 2018

Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam will make daily trips across the French-Belgian border during his trial for a shootout with police in Brussels shortly before his arrest, which is set to open on February 5.

Abdeslam will be housed alone in one wing of a prison in Vendin le Vieil, 130 km from Brussels on the French side of the border, manned by 250 staff for 90 inmates.

He will be ferried under heavy police escort to and from the trial in the Brussels central courthouse daily.

The last surviving suspect in the November 13, 2015 Paris attacks which killed 130 people, Abdeslam will stand trial for attempted murder in a terrorist context and illegal possession of firearms in the trial set to last until Friday (February 10).

He will face another trial in France at a later date. 

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
