Syrian regime strikes cause civilians to suffer from "suffocation"
The air raids which also killed at least 10 civilians left a foul smell, causing five people to suffer from suffocation, says the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
A Syrian girl holds an oxygen mask over the face of an infant at a make-shift hospital following a reported gas attack on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on January 22, 2018. / AFP Archive
February 4, 2018

Five people were treated for “suffocation” on Sunday after Syrian regime air strikes on the northwestern town of Saraqeb, a monitor said, adding that 10 civilians were killed in southern Idlib province.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a “foul smell after regime helicopters struck several areas of the town in Idlib province, causing five civilians to suffer from suffocation”.

It quoted residents and medical sources as saying “toxic gas” was used in the attack, without elaborating.

Syrian regime air strikes also killed six civilians in the town of Kafr Nabi, near Maaret al Numan in the southern countryside of Idlib province, the Observatory said.

Four other civilians were killed in regime bombing on Maaret al Numan and Maasarin.

The Observatory also said that “airplanes believed to be Russian hit the main hospital in Maaret al Numan causing damage”.

The facility shut down until repairs could be carried out, the war monitor said.

Sarin gas

The latest developments come as the US this week accused the Syrian regime of using chemical weapons on opposition forces near the capital Damascus.

The Syrian foreign ministry denied the accusations as “lies”.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters on Friday his government was concerned sarin gas may have been recently used in Syria, citing reports from NGOs and rebel groups.

These reports said toxic gas has been used.

Mattis however said the United States has no proof to support these accusations.

Last month, 21 people were treated for respiratory problems after rockets were fired on the rebel bastion of Eastern Ghouta outside Damascus.

SOURCE:AFP
