As South Korea’s Pyeongchang region prepared for this year's Winter Olympics, there was concern that escalating tension in the region over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile ambitions and ramped up US rhetoric on the issue from President Trump could threaten the games.

That concern somewhat lessened when the rival Koreas agreed to march under one flag at the games, and also field a joint women’s ice hockey team.

Whether Pyongyang could be trying to steal the show with its display of unity with the South is, however, prompting questions.

TRT World's Joseph Kim has more from Pyeongchang.