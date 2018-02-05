WORLD
Syrian opposition urges UN to take action on Idlib
The Syrian National Coalition accuses the Assad regime of violating UN resolutions by attacking civilians with chlorine gas.
A kid injured in an airstrike receives medical treatment at a field hospital after an airstrike in Idlib, Syria, on February 4, 2018. / AA
February 5, 2018

The National Coalition of Syrian Opposition and Revolutionary Forces on Monday called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take emergency action to end Russian and Syrian regime attacks on the northwestern city of Idlib.

The statement from the Syrian National Coalition (SNC) followed several recent attacks on opposition-held Idlib, and demanded that the UNSC take urgent action.

"It is expected from the international community to work at all levels to condemn the attacks as well as to save civilians in Idlib, Ghouta and all across Syria and to stop the attacks," the statement read.

The statement also accused the Assad regime of attacking civilians in the Saraqib district of Idlib with chlorine gas in violation of UN resolutions.

The White Helmets civil defence brigade said that eight people were killed and at least 40 others injured on Sunday in a chlorine gas attack on a residential area in Saraqib district.

Following the downing of a Russian fighter jet on Saturday and killing of its pilot by Al Qaeda-linked militants, Russia on Sunday carried out at least 40 air strikes on Kafr Nabl, Maarrat al Numan, Morek, Khan Shaykhun and Umm al Halihan districts in Idlib, according to the SNC. 

Idlib province was declared a "de-escalation zone" as part of a Russia, Turkey, Iran-brokered deal at Astana peace talks. However, opposition-held areas have been subject to intense Russian and regime air strikes for the past two months, according to the opposition and observers.

In January more than 200 civilians were killed and close to 1,500 wounded.

Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war since March 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

SOURCE:AA
