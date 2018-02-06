TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
At least one Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib
Another five soldiers and one civilian were also injured as Turkish troops were targeted at the site of a sixth observation point in the de-escalation zone of Idlib city, Turkey's armed forces said on Tuesday.
At least one Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib
Members of civil defense carry out a search and rescue operation after an airstrike hits the city centre of Idlib, Syria on February 5, 2018. / AA
February 6, 2018

A Turkish soldier has been killed in a rocket and mortar attack in the northern Syrian province of Idlib, in one of the country’s de-escalation zones, Turkey’s military said on Tuesday.

At least five soldiers and one civilian employee were also slightly injured when they were targeted at the site of a planned sixth observation point in Idlib city, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement. Turkish forces responded to the attack, the statement added.

During peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana, the three guarantor countries Turkey, Iran and Russia agreed to establish de-escalation zones – in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited – in Idlib and in parts of the Aleppo, Latakia, and Hama provinces.

On October 12, 2017, the Turkish military started to cross into the region to establish observation points to monitor the cease-fire regime in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Under the Astana agreement, Turkey is set to gradually establish 12 observation points, from Idlib's north to its south.

Idlib, located in northwestern Syria along the Turkish border, faced intense attacks by Bashar al Assad’s regime after a vicious civil war broke out in 2011.

Since March 2015, Idlib has not been under the control of the regime and has been dominated by opposition groups and anti-regime armed organizations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us