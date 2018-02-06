WORLD
4 MIN READ
Ukraine launches electronic register to force dads to pay child support
Fathers who fail to pay child support will be listed online so women can check a man's credentials before entering a relationship with him. Some 75,000 fathers have been shamed.
Ukraine launches electronic register to force dads to pay child support
Ukrainian Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko gives his closing statement at the end of the Ukraine Forum on Asset Recovery in central London. April 30, 2014. / AP
February 6, 2018

Ukraine has launched an electronic register naming fathers who fail to pay child support, allowing women to check a man's credentials before entering a relationship with him, Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko said on Tuesday.

The register has 75,000 names on it and they are not allowed to travel abroad if they do not pay for more than six months. Traffic police who stop a driver on the register can impound the vehicle until child support is paid.

The minister spoke only about men on the register but a check of the register by Reuters showed a few women were also on the list.

Petrenko dubbed the register the "Wall of Shame" and said the measure would shame men into paying child support while helping women weed out unsuitable partners.

"Women can check out their future life partner there: if he is on this register, then is it worth having any relationship with him?" Petrenko told reporters.

"I also appeal to potential business partners. If he doesn't pay alimony then how reliable a partner in business would he be?" he said.

An official at Ukraine's human rights ombudsman said the country had looked at practices in the United States where forcing parents to pay child support is handled by state and local authorities. Arizona, for example, publishes the name, photograph and the amount owed by parents who fail to pay.

Women still face constraints in Ukrainian society, according to the United Nations. Participation in decision-making remains low while domestic and sexual violence against women and girls remain a pressing issue.

According to the new policy, unemployed people will be offered community work for up to two months such as cleaning streets or painting houses with earnings going towards child support.

No reason

"If a person is capable, he has two hands, two legs and he is not disabled, then there is no reason for him not to pay alimony," Petrenko said.

Oleh Lyashko, head of the Radical Party, told reporters in parliament that lawmakers who do not pay child support should incur the additional punishment of being dismissed.

"A woman should be loved, she gave you a part of her life, she supported you, you were with her when she was beautiful, and when she grew older, you left her," Lyashko said.

"All those who betrayed women, all those who abandoned their children, should not only be prohibited from travelling abroad, stripped of their driving licence, and sent to do community work, but also deprived of their mandate as deputies."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us