Three killed in YPG attack on Syrian refugee camp
PKK terrorists fired a mortar shell from Jindaras area in northwestern Afrin into the Atma refugee camp in Idlib.
A general view shows tents housing internally displaced people in Atma camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib where this recent attack took plce. / Reuters
February 6, 2018

Three civilians were killed and 15 others were injured on Tuesday when the YPG/PKK terrorist group shelled a refugee camp in Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

YPG/PKK fired a mortar shell from Jindaras area in northwestern Afrin into the Atma refugee camp in Idlib, according to the Anadolu Agency correspondent in Atma village.

He said one woman was killed and seven people, including women and children, were injured in the attack.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from the Turkish town of Cilvegozu. 

Injured rushed to field hospitals

The injured have been transferred to field hospitals in the area, according to the correspondent.

The attack has triggered a state of panic and fear among refugees in the camp.

Located near the Turkish border, Atma refugee camp is home to thousands of civilians who were forced from their homes over the 7-year conflict in Syria.

YPG/PKK has been sporadically targeting the Atma camp and its surroundings.

The refugee camp was set up by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority in Syria.

SOURCE:AA
