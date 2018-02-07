WORLD
Iraqi forces attack Daesh remnants in desert region of Tuz Khurmatu
Iraqi forces launch an operation to clear the ethnically-mixed region of Tuz Khurmatu of Daesh remnants, two months after declaring victory over the group.
Flames emerge from flare stacks at the oil fields in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq October 17, 2017. / Reuters
February 7, 2018

Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition began a major operation on Wednesday against Daesh hiding out in a northeastern desert region, the military said.

The army, rapid intervention forces and paramilitaries, in coordination with Kurdish fighters and with Iraqi and coalition air cover, launched the operation east of Tuz Khurmatu "to chase away Daesh remnants," said Iraq's Security Information Centre.

Iraqi forces retook several villages and stormed a Daesh camp, according to the rapid intervention forces. The operation met no initial resistance.

Iraq declared victory against Daesh in December, more than three years after the group seized a third of its territory and swathes of neighbouring Syria.

Daesh militants are still active, however, and there have been several attacks against government forces in the Tuz Khurmatu region.

Authorities have blamed not just Daesh but also KRG-supported militias for reprisals while taking control of parts of Kirkuk province, given the prior Iraqi army withdrawal.

The town is home to a mixed Kurdish, Arab and Turkmen population. It was the scene of deadly violence in mid-October when Iraqi forces retook it in response to a Kurdish independence referendum.

The referendum was held in both areas designated under the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), and areas normally under the jurisdiction of Iraq’s central government, including Kirkuk. 

KRG forces had taken control of the Kirkuk region in 2014 to prevent it from falling to Daesh after the Iraqi army fled the area. 

