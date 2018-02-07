WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council to discuss Syria humanitarian truce
Syrian regime forces continued to shell rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, killing scores in some of the worst bloodshed in years
UN Security Council to discuss Syria humanitarian truce
Between the December 29th, 2017 and February 7th, 2018, more than 400 civilians have lost their lives in Eastern Ghouta even though the area is part of a de-escalation zone agreed to by Russia, Turkey and Iran. / Reuters
February 7, 2018

The UN Security Council will hold a closed-door meeting on Thursday to discuss an appeal from UN aid officials for a month-long humanitarian ceasefire in Syria, diplomats said.

Sweden and Kuwait requested the meeting of the top UN body on Wednesday as Syrian regime forces continued to shell rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, killing scores in some of the worst bloodshed in years.

Volunteer organisation, the White Helmets, says two days of air strikes by Russian and regime planes on the opposition-held area have killed 136 civilians. At least 22 children are among the victims. TRT World’s Denee Savoia has more.

The UN humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Panos Moumtzis, has called for a month-long ceasefire to allow aid convoys to reach civilians in Eastern Ghouta.

"We are particularly concerned about attacks against civilians and civilian objects, such as hospitals. These attacks further compound civilian suffering, and are leading to large numbers of new displacements," said Swedish Ambassador Olof Skoog.

Senior UN aid official Ursula Mueller told the council last month that the Syrian regime blocked all aid convoys to besieged areas in January.

"There has been no progress on cross-line humanitarian access for the UN and its partners to besieged and hard to reach areas," said the Swedish ambassador.

"A humanitarian ceasefire would enable the delivery of life-saving assistance and the evacuation of hundreds of critically ill patients urgently needing medical treatment" in Eastern Ghouta, he said.

More than 13.1 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian aid including 6.1 million who have been displaced within the country.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us