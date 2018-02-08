WORLD
Ayodhya Dispute : Supreme Court to begin final hearing
More than 25 years ago, a Hindu nationalist mob destroyed the Babri mosque sparking riots leading to hundreds of Muslims being killed.
Babri mosque demolition in 1992 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India. / AFP Archive
February 8, 2018

Hindus and Muslims have quarrelled for over a century over the history of the Babri mosque in the city of Ayodhya in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

More than 25 years ago, a Hindu mob destroyed the 16 Century mosque at the site, sparking riots that killed thousands of people.

Hindus claim that the first Mughal Emperor, Babur seized the birth place of their god, Ram and built the mosque on it. Historians and archeologists dispute this version of history.

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court decided that two thirds of the land be given to Hindus and one third to Muslims.

But, on February 8, the court will hear the civil appeals filed by various parties challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict on the dispute. 

TRT World's Ishan Russell reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
