At least 75 killed in fresh regime strikes on Syrian enclave
A fourth consecutive day of heavy regime bombing raids on the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus has also left more than 100 civilians injured on Thursday, according to the White Helmets.
Syrian civilians flee air strikes in rebel-held Jisreen, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus on February 8, 2018. / AFP
February 8, 2018

At least 75 civilians have been killed in the Bashar al Assad regime's airstrikes in Syria's Eastern Ghouta on Thursday, according to sources from Syrian Civil Defense.

The air strikes on civilian residential areas killed 27 in Arbin, 17 in Jisrin, two in Zamalka, three in Sabka, three in Misraba, seven in Hamuriya, one in Bayt Sava and another one in Madyara neighborhoods, the sources told the Anadolu Agency.

Also, eight civilians were killed in Duma, four in Hazzah and another two civilians were killed in Harasta, said the civil defence units, also known as the White Helmets.

The White Helmets were dispatched to the scene for search and rescue as death toll was feared to increase. 

The regime forces have been conducting intensified airstrikes on the region since Thursday morning.

As TRT World's Joseph Hayat reports more than 200 civilians have been killed by regime air strikes in Eastern Ghouta in the last four days.

Located in the outskirt of capital Damascus, Eastern Ghouta was declared a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are forbidden.

The Syrian regime, however, has repeatedly violated the deal and has targeted residential areas in the city killing a total of 524 people and leaving around 2,000 others injured since December 29, 2017.

Home to roughly 400,000 residents, Eastern Ghouta has remained under a crippling regime siege for the last five years.

Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war since March 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

While UN officials say hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, regime officials say the death toll is closer to 10,000.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
