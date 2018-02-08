WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia's UN envoy says Daesh militants join SDF
Last month at least 120 Daesh militants have joined the Syrian Democratic Forces, said Russian top diplomat at the UN.
Russia's UN envoy says Daesh militants join SDF
Vasily Nebenzya is Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations since 27 July 2017 as full authority to represent the government. / AFP
February 8, 2018

Last month Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have released 400 Daesh militants and 120 other members of the group have joined SDF, Russia's top diplomat at the UN said on Thursday.

Previously the BBCuncovered details of a secret deal that the YPG let hundreds of Daesh terrorists – including foreign militants – and their families escape from Raqqa in Syria.

“The fact that such an issue remains virtually unnoticed serves as a testament to a persistent double standard with respect to terrorists,” Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia Nebenzia said, according to the Anadolu Agency.

“All those who delivered direct or indirect assistance to ISIL (Daesh), not to mention the fighters themselves, must be held to account.”

The US partner fighting against Daesh, the YPG, is Syrian branch of the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

Nebenzia stressed that Daesh have $2 million monthly revenue - which is based on petroleum and gas smuggling - is declining while the group is trying to increase its income sources from the internet through modern technology.

At a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday, Russia will ask the US delegation to explain the US-led coalition's strike on pro-regime forces in Syria.

He said such move by the US-led coalition is "very regrettable". Nebenzia said Russia would bring up the issue at the consultations later in the day.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us