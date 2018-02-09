WORLD
1 MIN READ
Uganda focuses on solar energy to overcome power shortages
Ugandan government rolls out solar power projects in capital Kampala for street lights. Authorities say it is an eco-friendly and cheap way of dealing with electricity problem in the country.
Uganda focuses on solar energy to overcome power shortages
In this file photo taken, June 30, 2016, Ugandan engineers fix solar panels at a solar plant in Soroti about 300 kilometers east of Uganda capital Kampala. / AP
February 9, 2018

Eastern African nation of Uganda promotes solar energy projects to supply enough electricity to its citizens as more than 70 percent of the people have no electricity.

Street lights in the capital city of Kampala take their electricity from solar panels, which are eco-friendly and cheap way of dealing with the shortage.

Even some people have already started to power their homes and businesses with off-the-grid solutions.

But as TRT World’s Leon Ssenyange reports these projects may not be enough.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us