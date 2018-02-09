Eastern African nation of Uganda promotes solar energy projects to supply enough electricity to its citizens as more than 70 percent of the people have no electricity.

Street lights in the capital city of Kampala take their electricity from solar panels, which are eco-friendly and cheap way of dealing with the shortage.

Even some people have already started to power their homes and businesses with off-the-grid solutions.

But as TRT World’s Leon Ssenyange reports these projects may not be enough.