POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Politics mars Winter Olympics in South Korea
North Korea’s latest military parade and Russia’s doping issues cast gloom over the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang as the final preparations are taking place for the event.
Politics mars Winter Olympics in South Korea
Deborah Scanzio, of Switzerland, runs the course during the women's moguls qualifying at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 9, 2018. / AP
February 9, 2018

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach carried the Olympic flame in the host city of the 2018 Winter Olympics Pyeongchang, hours ahead of the opening ceremony.

He was accompanied by the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Miroslav Lacjak.

As the opening ceremony of the Olympics is getting closer, the final preparations taking place for a South Korean spectacular.

But the Russian doping scandal and the Pyongyang's possible military threats overshadow the games.

TRT World's Lance Santos reports from Pyeongchang.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us