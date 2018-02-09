The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach carried the Olympic flame in the host city of the 2018 Winter Olympics Pyeongchang, hours ahead of the opening ceremony.

He was accompanied by the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Miroslav Lacjak.

As the opening ceremony of the Olympics is getting closer, the final preparations taking place for a South Korean spectacular.

But the Russian doping scandal and the Pyongyang's possible military threats overshadow the games.

TRT World's Lance Santos reports from Pyeongchang.