WORLD
3 MIN READ
Swiss military defeats watchmaker in battle over naming rights
The Swiss government says the ruling strengthened its ability to protect its brands such as Swiss Army, Swiss Military and Swiss Air Force, from being commercially exploited
Swiss military defeats watchmaker in battle over naming rights
The coat of arms of the Armed Forces Staff is pictured on Philippe Rebord, Chief of Armed Forces of Swiss army during a presentation of the Swiss Air Police Service 24 (LP24) project at the airbase in Payerne, Switzerland March 27, 2017. / Reuters
February 9, 2018

The Swiss military might be neutral when it comes to wars, but not when it concerns its name being used on Swiss watches.

On Friday, the Swiss Defence Department announced it had won a years-long battle against a small watchmaker over the right to use the "Swiss Military" moniker on its timepieces.

Montres Charmex, based near Basel, had been selling its watches, which retail for $500 to $5,000, using the Swiss Military name for more than 20 years after taking out a trademark in 1995.

But hostilities broke out several years ago after the Swiss army's procurement agency tried to register the name with patent authorities following a change in intellectual property law.

With Friday's ruling, Charmex's attempt to block the government failed. The Federal Administrative Court found that the term "Swiss Military" could be used only on watches licensed by the government.

The Swiss government said the ruling strengthened its ability to protect its brands such as Swiss Army, Swiss Military and Swiss Air Force, from being commercially exploited.

The dispute is unlikely to have any implications for the Switzerland's even more famous multi-purpose pocket knives as the Swiss Army brand was registered by the company Victorinox decades ago, the government said.

But the watch fight may not be over.

Charmex Chief Executive and co-owner Frank M. Burgin said the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property had supported his case and the latest ruling ran contrary to over a quarter of a century of practice in Switzerland.

"To allow a very recent law to have a retroactive effect is somewhat of a novelty in our jurisdictional system," he said.

"We will most certainly continue to use our brand and sell watches under that brand," he told Reuters.

In that case, the Swiss military, which has not fought a war since 1847, could ask the patent office to rule on whether Burgin's watches can continue to use the name without paying for the privilege, an administrative Court spokesman said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us