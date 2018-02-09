WORLD
US prosecutors review three sex assault accusations against Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein was one of the most influential men in Hollywood before more than 70 women accused him of sexual misconduct, including rape. He has denied these allegations.
Harvey Weinstein speaks at the UBS 40th Annual Global Media and Communications Conference in New York, NY, US on December 5, 2012. / Reuters Archive
February 9, 2018

Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing three accusations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein, a step towards possible criminal charges for the movie producer, a spokesman for the county District Attorney’s office said on Thursday.

Los Angeles is one of three cities, along with New York and London, where police are investigating claims against the co-founder of the studio Miramax, who was one of the most influential men in Hollywood before more than 70 women accused him of sexual misconduct, including rape.

Weinstein, 65, has denied non-consensual sex with anyone.

“Three cases were presented to our office on Feb. 1 by the Los Angeles Police Department regarding Mr. Weinstein and are under review,” Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement.

TRT World'sFrances Read has the latest from Los Angeles.

#MeToo campaign

A spokeswoman for Weinstein did not immediately respond to requests for comment and an attorney for the producer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Representatives for the Los Angeles Police Department declined immediate comment on the three cases cited by the District Attorney’s Office.

Since last October hundreds of women have accused powerful men in business, politics and entertainment of sex abuse, joining the #MeToo social media movement that has shone a light on sexual misconduct across the United States.

Los Angeles police in October said they were investigating a 2013 allegation of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein.

The following month, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said she had assigned some veteran sex crime prosecutors to a task force to look into allegations of sexual assault in Hollywood.

The cases involving Weinstein have been forwarded to that task force, Risling said in an email.

The New York Times in October reported on allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein, before the Los Angeles Police Department revealed its investigation. That led the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group behind the Oscar awards, to expel Weinstein.

Weinstein’s studio, Miramax, was behind such projects as the 1994 film “Pulp Fiction” and the “Project Runway” television series. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
