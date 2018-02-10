Cameroon's government is hunting down secessionists blamed for the killings of 22 soldiers and policemen.

Since October, troops have staged a crackdown targeting activists in Cameroon's restive western regions where the English-speaking minority has staged protests against the government in this predominantly francophone country.

In October, separatists issued a symbolic declaration of independence from the capital Yaounde in Francophone Cameroon and formed a separate state called Ambazonia.

The move prompted a crackdown by a government firmly opposed to secession.

Dozens of people have died. Official figures, though, refer to the police and soldiers killed but do not provide a detailed count for civilian or separatist casualties.

The spiralling violence has forced an estimated 30,000 Cameroonians to flee to neighbouring Nigeria.

TRT World'sAbdi Osman reports.