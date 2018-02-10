WORLD
Cameroon cracks down on Anglophone separatists
Cameroon's anglophone minority has long complained of discrimination at the hands of the French-speaking majority. After separatists issued a declaration of independence for the state of Ambazonia, police staged a crackdown opposed to secession.
A goat walks past burned and damaged buildings in Kembong, south-west region of Cameroon December 29, 2017. / Reuters
February 10, 2018

Cameroon's government is hunting down secessionists blamed for the killings of 22 soldiers and policemen. 

Since October, troops have staged a crackdown targeting activists in Cameroon's restive western regions where the English-speaking minority has staged protests against the government in this predominantly francophone country. 

In October, separatists issued a symbolic declaration of independence from the capital Yaounde in Francophone Cameroon and formed a separate state called Ambazonia.

The move prompted a crackdown by a government firmly opposed to secession.

Dozens of people have died. Official figures, though, refer to the police and soldiers killed but do not provide a detailed count for civilian or separatist casualties. 

The spiralling violence has forced an estimated 30,000 Cameroonians to flee to neighbouring Nigeria.

