A flawless white diamond, billed as the largest and purest of its type, is expected to fetch a record price when it goes to auction at Sotheby's in London this month.

At 102.34 carats, it's the rarest and most valuable white diamond to ever come to market and it is expected to sell for well over $33 million.

The diamond is being offered for private sale.

The auction record for any diamond is held by the "Pink Star," which sold for $71 million at Sotheby's Hong Kong in 2017.

TRT World'sSarah Morice takes a look at the gem that experts have described as "more than 100 carats of perfection".