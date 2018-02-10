WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuela condemns US senator who says world would back a coup
Venezuela's foreign minister says Washington wants to replace Maduro with a right-wing dictator like those who ruled regional countries with an iron fist in years past, someone like Augusto Pinochet of Chile.
Venezuela condemns US senator who says world would back a coup
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro talks to the media before an event with supporters of Somos Venezuela (We are Venezuela) movement in Caracas, Venezuela February 7, 2018. / Reuters Archive
February 10, 2018

The Venezuelan government has sharply condemned the suggestion by US Senator Marco Rubio that "the world would support" an armed coup to remove President Nicolas Maduro, whom the American lawmaker denounced as a "dictator."

The Venezuelan armed forces are "committed to the constitution" and will defend the presidential elections set for April 22, said Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.

Arreaza suggested that Washington wanted to replace Maduro with a right-wing dictator like those who ruled regional countries with an iron fist in years past, someone like Augusto Pinochet of Chile.

"But these are different times," Arreaza, who recently toured Caribbean countries, told the Telesur network on Friday.

Rubio tweeted on Friday that "the world would support the Armed Forces in #Venezuela if they decide to protect the people & restore democracy by removing a dictator."

He added that "soldiers eat out of garbage cans & their families go hungry in #Venezuela while Maduro & friends live like kings & block humanitarian aid."

And he quoted the country's national hero, the "Liberator" Simon Bolivar, as saying, "When tyranny becomes law, rebellion is a right."

Rubio, who is of Cuban descent, chairs a Senate subcommittee dealing with democracy and human rights in the Western Hemisphere.

US President Donald Trump said last year he would not "rule out a military option" in Venezuela amid the deepening unrest there. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino called Trump's remark an "act of craziness."

Maduro is seeking re-election to a second six-year term. With the opposition coalition barred from fielding a candidate and several top Maduro critics banned, opponents of the deeply unpopular leftist president accuse him of rigging the April vote.

Presidential elections were not due until December. But the Constituent Assembly, which is stacked with Maduro loyalists, moved the date forward.

The country is suffering dire food and medicine shortages brought on by low oil prices and economic mismanagement. It is teetering on the brink of default and is increasingly isolated internationally.

bbk/acb

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us