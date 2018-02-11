POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Sri Lanka's bid to end child marriages
The government of the South Asian nation is considering a proposal to change marriage law as there is no minimum age for Muslims to marry under the current law.
Sri Lanka's bid to end child marriages
In this May 13, 2012 file photo a Sri Lankan Muslim woman holds her child at dusk in a sea promenade in Colombo, Sri Lanka. / AP
February 11, 2018

The Sri Lankan government has been working on a legislation to change the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act in an effort to prevent child marriages among its Muslim community.

In the South Asian country, the marrying age for girls is 18, but for Muslims there is no minimum age under the current law.

Human rights activists have long called for a reform and after nine years of evaluation, the committee responsible for the issue handed its report to the government in late January.

As TRT World’s Natalie Poyhonen reports the move could save lives of many Muslim girls.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us