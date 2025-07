Before the war, Syria was known for its centuries-old traditions, buildings and historical sites, boasting of some of the oldest cities in the world.

Hamam baths are one of these traditions, considered one of the oldest surviving bath traditions in the world.

It is said Damascus once had 365 hamams in operation.

Now, much of that is forgotten to the outside world.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.