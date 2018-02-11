WORLD
4 MIN READ
South Africa's governing ANC to finalise talks on Zuma's future
Speaking at a rally as part of celebrations marking 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela, ANC leader Ramaphosa says President Zuma's exit should be undertaken in an orderly fashion just as the anti-apartheid icon would have handled it.
South Africa's governing ANC to finalise talks on Zuma's future
South African Deputy-President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a rally to commemorate Nelson Mandela's centenary year in Cape Town, South Africa, February 11, 2018. / Reuters
February 11, 2018

South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) leader Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that the party's executive body would meet on Monday to finalise discussions on the future of President Jacob Zuma, who is under mounting pressure to step down.

Speaking at a rally as part of celebrations marking 100 years since the birth of former President Nelson Mandela, he said Zuma's exit should be undertaken in an orderly fashion just as the anti-apartheid icon would have handled it.

"The National Executive Committee of the ANC will be meeting tomorrow to discuss this very matter, and because our people want this matter to be finalised, the NEC will be doing precisely that," Ramaphosa, who is deputy president, said, addressing ANC supporters in Cape Town.

TRT World’s Melanie Rice reports the latest from Cape Town.

The party's National Executive Committee has the power to instruct Zuma to resign.

Though he avoided mentioning Zuma by name, Ramaphosa spoke several times of a "transition of power" in reference to talks on Zuma's future and said the ANC wanted to resolve issues around the "president of the country".

In a speech which also marked 28 years to the day since Mandela was released from an apartheid-era prison, Ramaphosa said the talks on Zuma's future should be handled in an orderly, purposeful manner, "in Madiba's way of doing things," - using Mandela's clan name.

Ramaphosa was at Mandela's side, holding a microphone, when the leader addressed thousands outside Cape Town's city hall on the same day 28 years ago after his release.

Ramaphosa had earlier on Sunday attended a service at Cape Town's Anglican St George's Cathedral.

"We leave this church well armed with the good blessings and prayer ... so as the leadership of the ANC we have been well empowered as we move ahead... and as we manage this transition," Ramaphosa told reporters.

St George's Cathedral was at the forefront of the anti-apartheid struggle and during a Christmas mass service last year its Archbishop Thabo Makgoba called on the new ANC leadership to act "quickly and decisively" to replace Zuma as head of state.

No-confidence vote

The ANC called off a special meeting of its executive body on Zuma scheduled for last Wednesday after the president and Ramaphosa agreed to hold talks on a handover of power.

The party has only said that the talks were "constructive".

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said the executive committee's meeting on Monday had been brought forward from next weekend, because of the urgency of the leadership issue.

Zuma, who no longer holds a top position in the party, has not said whether he will resign voluntarily before his second term as president ends in the middle of next year.

Zuma also faces another no-confidence vote against his leadership in parliament on February 22, brought by the ultra-left Economic Freedom Fighters party. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us