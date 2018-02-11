Turkey's Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster held a meeting on Sunday in Istanbul.

They discussed several issues, including the long-term strategic partnership between the two countries, according to presidential sources who asked not to be named due to restriction on speaking to the media.

They exchanged views on regional developments and mutual strategic challenges.

Also, ways to develop a joint fight against all kinds of terrorism were discussed in detail.

Turkey-US relations have been strained recently following America’s backing and arming of YPG/PKK terror group in Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which has waged a bloody campaign against the Turkish state for more than three decades and is recognised as a terror group by the US, Ankara and the European Union.

Turkey is also conducting Olive Branch Operation to clear the border area in northern Syria of PKK/YPG and Daesh.