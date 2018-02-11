TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish presidential aide and US advisor meet in Istanbul
Turkish and US officials discuss bilateral relations and ways to fight all kinds of terrorism.
Turkish presidential aide and US advisor meet in Istanbul
Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin (R) and US national security adviser H.R. McMaster (L) / AA Archive
February 11, 2018

Turkey's Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster held a meeting on Sunday in Istanbul.

They discussed several issues, including the long-term strategic partnership between the two countries, according to presidential sources who asked not to be named due to restriction on speaking to the media.

They exchanged views on regional developments and mutual strategic challenges.

Also, ways to develop a joint fight against all kinds of terrorism were discussed in detail.

Turkey-US relations have been strained recently following America’s backing and arming of YPG/PKK terror group in Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which has waged a bloody campaign against the Turkish state for more than three decades and is recognised as a terror group by the US, Ankara and the European Union.

Turkey is also conducting Olive Branch Operation to clear the border area in northern Syria of PKK/YPG and Daesh.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us