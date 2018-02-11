POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Balotelli punished for reporting 'racist abuse'
OGC Nice says their Italian striker Mario Balotelli was the victim of racist abuse during their 3-2 defeat at Dijon in Ligue 1.
Balotelli punished for reporting 'racist abuse'
Nice's Italian forward Mario Balotelli (R) talks with French referee Nicolas Rainville (L) during the French L1 football match between Dijon (DFCO) and Nice (OGCN) on February 10, 2018, at the Gaston Gerard Stadium in Dijon, central France. / AFP
February 11, 2018

OGC Nice said their Italian striker Mario Balotelli was the victim of racist abuse during their 3-2 defeat at Dijon in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

"Mario Balotelli got a yellow card... after being annoyed by racist insults from the crowd," Nice said on their official Twitter account.

The alleged incident happened in the second half as Balotelli was talking to referee Baptiste Reynet, pointing his fingers at the crowd.

"I told Mario that I hadn't heard racist insults but he told me that he had," Reynet told French sports daily L'Equipe on Sunday.

"It would have come from two or three spectators."

Dijon coach Olivier Dall'Oglio told L'Equipe, "It is the first time we're hearing this at Gaston Gerard (stadium). There have never been racism problems here.

"If it happened, it is totally inappropriate. But I didn't hear anything."

Local newspaper Nice Matin in its match report said that Balotelli's booking was for his reaction to the Dijon fans, after which he had "alerted the fourth official to the alleged abuse".

Series of racist chants

It would not be the first time Balotelli, 27, has been targeted by racist abuse, in France and beyond.

Last season some Bastia fans hurled insults at the former Liverpool, Inter Milan and AC Milan forward, who is of Ghanaian origin.

He was the target of racist chanting back in his homeland with Juventus fans accused numerous times, as well as Inter supporters when he was playing against his old club for their city rivals Milan.

Before Euro 2012, Balotelli had threatened to "walk off the pitch" if he was abused by fans in Poland or Ukraine.

That came after the BBC aired a documentary showing hardline ultra fans in both countries making Nazi salutes and monkey chants.

The Croatian Football Federation was fined during that tournament for racist abuse by fans directed at Balotelli, while UEFA also investigated Spain following their match with Italy.

In 2014, British police investigated offensive remarks directed at Balotelli on Twitter.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us