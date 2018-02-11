POLITICS
French footballer expresses sorrow for Turkey's fallen soldiers in Afrin
"Life may be going on for us, but there is a fire at homes of 11 Turkish fallen soldiers," says Bafetimbi Gomis of Galatasaray, a Turkish football club.
In this February 08, 2018 file photo, Bafetimbi Gomis of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Ziraat Cup Quarter Final second leg match between Galatasaray and Atiker Konyaspor at the Turk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. / AA
February 11, 2018

Turkish football team Galatasaray’s Senegal-origin French player Bafetimbi Gomis offered condolences on Sunday for Turkey’s soldiers killed in the ongoing operation in Syria.

On his social media account, Gomis shared a picture that included names of 11 fallen Turkish soldiers from Saturday's incident in Afrin.

“Life may be going on for us, but there is a fire at homes of 11 martyrs,” he wrote in Turkish on his official Instagram account.

He prayed for God's mercy on the Turkish soldiers, adding he was really sorry.

On Saturday, YPG/PKK terror group launched an attack with rockets on Turkish soldiers, nine of whom were killed while a Turkish helicopter, which was sent to respond to the attack crashed, resulting in the death of two pilots.

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria. 

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defence rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and the "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.

SOURCE:AA
