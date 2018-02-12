WORLD
1 MIN READ
Myanmar's transition to democracy has been dictated by the military
Myanmar may have its first democratically elected government under Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, but the military continues to pull the strings and journalists, poets and critics of the regime are still being put behind bars.
Myanmar's transition to democracy has been dictated by the military
Myanmar journalists take part in a demonstration demanding the of release detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, in Pathein, Ayeyarwady Division, Myanmar. February 11, 2018. / Reuters
February 12, 2018

Monday marks 71 years since Myanmar - then called Burma - signed an agreement with the British government, releasing it from colonial rule.

So began decades of civil war as the military tried to enforce its control over the ethnically diverse nation.

Aung San Suu Kyi's release from 15 years of house arrest in 2010 and her subsequent election victory in 2015 promised much.

However, even now, under a democratically elected government, it's the military that's dictating the course of national politics.

TRT World's Katie Arnold has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us