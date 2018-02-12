In Syria, an estimated 7.5 million children are growing up knowing nothing but war, according to Save the Children, an international NGO.

They have paid a high price in a conflict beyond their understanding. Their lives have been broken with grief, their families displaced and dispersed, and they have been robbed of an education and a future.

TRT World'sSara Firth visited some schools in camps in Syria, where teachers and students are fighting back not with guns and bullets, but with paper and pens.