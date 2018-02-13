WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemeni journalists find little space as conflict rages on
The war has also exacted a heavy toll on the country's economy, forcing millions out of jobs. For journalists, it's been particularly hard as the space to report on the conflict and other issues affecting Yemen shrinks.
Yemeni journalists find little space as conflict rages on
For Adnan al Jaafari and many others journalists like him in Yemen, reporting became a mercenary's job after 2015. / TRTWorld
February 13, 2018

More than 9,200 people have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance joined the Yemen war in 2015, according to the World Health Organization, triggering what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

Another nearly 2,200 Yemenis have died of cholera amid deteriorating hygiene and sanitation conditions, the World Health Organisation says.  

The war has also exacted a heavy toll on the country's economy, forcing millions out of jobs.

For journalists, it's been particularly hard as the space to report on the conflict and shed light on the tragedy shrinks.

Adnan al Jaafari, a journalist who has reported on social issues and corruption for years, says he could not continue working in the profession 'with a clear conscience' without reporting on the issues Yemen is facing.

He found no takers for the kind of stories he wanted to do and switched to driving a taxi. 

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us