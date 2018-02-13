WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey, US spat over Syria's Manbij threatens to boil over
Turkey is looking to launch a military operation in Manbij, a strategically important city in northern Syria. Washington has voiced concern about the safety of US troops in Manbij amid Turkey's ongoing border security mission.
Turkey, US spat over Syria's Manbij threatens to boil over
On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria. January 28, 2018 / Reuters
February 13, 2018

Manbij is a bone of contention for both Turkey and the US – but why is the Syrian city so important to both countries? 

Turkish and US troops, deployed alongside local fighters, have carved out rival areas of influence on Syria’s northern border. 

To Ankara’s dismay, Washington allied itself with a force led by the YPG, a group which Turkey says is commanded by the same leaders overseeing the PKK armed campaign in its southeast.

The dispute has come to a head over the Syrian town of Manbij, where Turkey has threatened to drive out a YPG-led force as part of its ongoing Operation Olive Branch. 

Manbij lies northeast of Syria's Aleppo and just south of the Turkish border.

Washington has voiced concern about the safety of around 2,000 US troops in Manbij. 

TRT World's Hassan Abdullah has more. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us