WORLD
3 MIN READ
First aid convoy since November enters Eastern Ghouta
An aid convoy of nine trucks carrying food, health and nutrition supplies for 7,200 people reach the besieged area as the UN call for an immediate month-long humanitarian ceasefire in Syria.
First aid convoy since November enters Eastern Ghouta
An injured woman is carried on a stretcher after an airstrike in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria on February 7, 2018. / Reuters
February 14, 2018

The first aid convoy since November entered the Syrian opposition enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Monday, the UN said, after intensive bombardment by the regime killed more than 250 civilians last week.

"First UN and Syrian Red Crescent inter-agency convoy this year crossed conflict lines to Nashabieh in Eastern Ghouta to deliver food, health and nutrition supplies for 7,200 people in the besieged enclave," the UN humanitarian affairs office said.

Some 400,000 people live in the enclave outside Damascus where they have been under siege by regime fores since 2013, facing severe food and medicine shortages.

Violence surged in the two big remaining opposition-controlled areas of Idlib and Eastern Ghouta more than a week ago, with hundreds being killed and injured in Syrian and Russian air strikes.

Six days ago, the UN called for a ceasefire in a humanitarian initiative that was rapidly derailed by an even more intense bombardment.

Violence surged in the two big remaining opposition-controlled areas of Idlib and Eastern Ghouta more than a week ago, with hundreds being killed and injured in Syrian and Russian air strikes.

Six days ago, the UN called for a ceasefire in a humanitarian initiative that was rapidly derailed by an even more intense bombardment.

Civilian infrastructures, medical facilities and hospitals have also been hit in the fighting, in Idlib and in eastern Ghouta.

In Eastern Ghouta, where no humanitarian aid has been delivered since last November 28, hospitals are facing medicine shortages, or have to use expired medicines, with all the risks it implies, the WHO said.

The fighting has involved pro-regime air strikes on the opposition enclave in eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, and an offensive against opposition forces in the northwestern Idlib province.

The UN renewed its call for an immediate nationwide ceasefire, saying it was pursuing diplomacy at the highest level to get a ceasefire.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us