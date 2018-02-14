After the defeat of the terrorist group, Khalil Abdulghabour, who was forced to join Daesh as a child, started taking courses at a new rehabilitation centre for former Daesh members.

After several months he successfully completed the course and is thankful for the support he got.

Khalil was one of more than 100 people taking courses at the centre located in Jarabulus city of Syria.

What stood out for him, was becoming fully aware of how he was misused by Daesh.

TRT World'sAhmed al Burai reports from Syria.