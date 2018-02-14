TÜRKİYE
Tillerson to discuss Afrin operation and YPG during Turkey visit
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on an official visit to Turkey on February 15-16.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assurances over the YPG did not convince Turkey. / Reuters
February 14, 2018

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on an official visit to Turkey on February 15-16, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Tillerson will also meet Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and exchange views on international and bilateral relations, according to a statement from the ministry.

The chief of the US diplomacy will also be received by Erdogan, the statement added.

Tillerson arrived in Amman, Jordan late Tuesday as part of a wider Middle East tour that has already taken him to Egypt and Kuwait.

Following his departure from Jordan, the US secretary of state is scheduled to visit both Lebanon and Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
