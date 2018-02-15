WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh fighters returning to Kosovo pose major challenge for government
Dozens of Kosovars died in Syria after joining Daesh. In response, three years ago, the government passed a law prohibiting people from recruiting and fighting for paramilitary groups or individuals, outside Kosovo.
Daesh fighters returning to Kosovo pose major challenge for government
Kosovo's police say 335 people travelled or were caught trying to reach Syria and Iraq between 2012 and 2015. / AP
February 15, 2018

More than 300 Kosovars went to Syria and Iraq in 2012 to fight for Daesh. 

Dozens were killed but many, including women and children, are still believed to be in the conflict zone, despite the group’s expulsion from almost all the population centers it had held.

Some have returned and Kosovo’s government considers the possibility of attacks by formers fighters one of the main threats to national security.

International and local security agencies have previously warned of the risk posed by returning fighters, and in 2015, Kosovo adopted a law making fighting in foreign conflicts punishable by up to 15 years in jail.

A report by the Kosovar Center for Security Studies warns that Daesh will remain a challenge for Kosovo until its institutions can establish a comprehensive campaign to combat terror group's message.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd has more on the story from northern Kosovo.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us