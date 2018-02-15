POLITICS
Ostersunds FK face Arsenal FC in European League knockout clash
Smallest club of the competition, Sweden's Ostersunds to play against one of the strongest teams, the English 'Gunners,' in the first-leg of their last-32 game in European League.
Soccer Football - Europa League Round of 32 First Leg - Ostersunds FK vs Arsenal - Jamtkraft Arena, Ostersund, Sweden - February 15, 2018 General view of the stadium before the match / Reuters
February 15, 2018

Arsenal's hopes of Europa League glory will be tested in the last 32 by Swedish minnows Ostersunds, ironically coached by the only English manager left in European competition and founded in the same month Arsene Wenger took over the Gunners.

The Swedish team reached the knockout stage this stage by competing with teams including Galatasaray, Hertha Berlin, PAOK and Athletic Bilbao.

Tonight, football fans will watch match between the smallest club in the UEFA and one of the strongest.

Swedish fans believe their team by expecting beat ‘Gunners’ on their home.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports from northern Sweden.

