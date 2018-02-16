February 16, 2018
As Operation Olive Branch progresses, new Free Syrian Army (FSA) members are being trained to join the battle for Afrin.
On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh militants from Afrin, northwestern Syria.
About 500 new recruits who are part of a group of 4,000 Turkish-backed FSA troops are learning how to use weapons and anti-aircraft machine guns.
Since the beginning of the operation, 65 different strategic areas have been captured from the clutches of militants.
TRT World'sSara Firth reports.