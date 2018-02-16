WORLD
1 MIN READ
New FSA members take training amid ongoing Afrin operation
About 500 new recruits of the Free Syrian Army are learning how to use weapons and anti-aircraft machine guns as Turkish troops have taken more territory from the YPG and Daesh in northwestern Syria.
New FSA members take training amid ongoing Afrin operation
Free Syrian Army troops attack YPG/PKK positions after liberating the villages of Sharbanli and Shadia, within the "Operation Olive Branch" in northwest of Afrin’s Rajo town in Syria, on February 15, 2018. / AA
February 16, 2018

As Operation Olive Branch progresses, new Free Syrian Army (FSA) members are being trained to join the battle for Afrin. 

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh militants from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

About 500 new recruits who are part of a group of 4,000 Turkish-backed FSA troops are learning how to use weapons and anti-aircraft machine guns.

Since the beginning of the operation, 65 different strategic areas have been captured from the clutches of militants.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us