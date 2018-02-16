TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish premier meets Bulgarian counterpart and Qatari emir
Agendas on meetings held in Munich include Bulgaria's contribution to Turkey's accession process to the EU as well as Turkey-Qatar bilateral relations and regional developments.
Turkish premier meets Bulgarian counterpart and Qatari emir
Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim (2nd R) meets Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov (L) in Munich, Germany on February 16, 2018. / AA
February 16, 2018

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday held meetings with his Bulgarian counterpart and Qatari emir on the sidelines of a major security conference in the German city of Munich, according to a Turkish Prime Ministry source.

Turkey-EU relations, bilateral ties as well as current issues were discussed in the meeting between the Turkish and Bulgarian premiers, the source said.

Bulgaria is currently holding the presidency of the European Union Council and its support to Turkey on its EU path was on the agenda, says a source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Both prime ministers were pleased with the pace in relations based on mutual interests.

Bilateral relations and regional developments also topped the agenda during the meeting between Yildirim and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, the source said.

It added that enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries was also discussed.

Also, Turkey reiterated its determination to work with Qatar to ease effects of economic sanctions against it.

The conflict in Syria, refugee crisis and the EU's role in the future are major topics at the 54th Munich Security Conference, which began on Friday.

Yildirim is among the key speakers of the three-day conference; he is expected to address senior global figures on Syria, Turkey’s ongoing counterterrorism operations and other developments in the region.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us