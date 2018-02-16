TÜRKİYE
Moscow expects US to close safe zone in northern Syria
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow expects the US to close its unilaterally established zone of de-escalation in northern Syria.
Sergey Lavrov says the Americans have consistently armed YPG/PKK, and quite massively so, while ignoring the Turkish position / AFP
February 16, 2018

Moscow expects the United States to close its unilaterally established zone of de-escalation in northern Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Euronews on Friday, without giving a timeframe. 

From the very beginning of US operations in Syria, the Americans have relied on the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist group by Turkey and a number of other countries, Lavrov said.

Lavrov said the US has "consistently" and "massively" armed the PKK's affiliates in Syria "while ignoring the Turkish position."

Despite numerous protests from Ankara, the US has supplied the PKK with weapons and then announced the establishment of certain "border forces," he said. 

US game playing

Lavrov equated US policy in Syria to game playing, adding that Washington's policy is based on a narrow understanding of its geopolitical implications.

He described US actions in Syria as very dangerous, warning they can lead to major trouble in neighbouring countries.

It is necessary to think about how to ensure equal rights for Kurds within the current borders of the countries in which they are located and not to incite them to separatism, Lavrov concluded.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20 to clear Syria's Afrin region of PKK-linked YPG militants after months of warnings on the issue. 

The operation started days after the US announced the formation of a 30,000-strong "Border Security Force" near Turkey's border in northern Syria. The force would be composed of fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces, a US-backed militia mainly comprised of YPG militants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
