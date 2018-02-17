TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
YPG rocket attacks worry Syrian refugees
Syrians who fled the civil war in their country have rebuild their lives in the border towns of Turkey. But now the YPG rockets fired from Afrin region threaten to destroy their homes and businesses.
YPG rocket attacks worry Syrian refugees
In this February 2, 2018 file photo, smoke rises after rockets launched by YPG/PKK terrorists from Syria's Afrin hit a house and a street in Reyhanli district of Hatay, Turkey. / AA
February 17, 2018

Thousands of Syrians have started their lives all over again in the the Turkish border towns like Reyhanli and Kilis - only a few kilometres away from the Syria border.

They have found their homes and businesses there, but most of them have to close their shops earlier than the usual due to the rockets, fired from YPG-held Afrin region in Syria.

“The start of the Operation Olive Branch is good for us. This way we will feel safe in Reyhanli. If this operation hadn't started we would always feel the threat from the other side of the border,” says Mustafa Matar, a Syrian shop owner in Reyhanli.

YPG - the Syrian branch of the PKK terror organisation - has fired more than 50 rockets into Reyhanli in the past month alone.

As TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports despite threats of YPG rockets, Syrian civilians dare to show their defiance.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us