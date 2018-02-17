WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tunisia coastguard rescues 48 migrants from sinking boat
The passengers were all Tunisians aged 16 to 40, from the governorates of Medenine and Sfax, an interior ministry statement said, adding that the nine-metre craft "was sinking after taking on water."
Tunisia coastguard rescues 48 migrants from sinking boat
Migrants being rescued while travelling on the Mediterranean sea on May 7, 2017 / AA Archive
February 17, 2018

Tunisia's coastguard has rescued 48 Tunisian migrants whose boat began sinking as they tried to reach Italy by sea, the interior ministry said Saturday.

A patrol spotted the vessel on Friday night off Jebeniana, 210 kilometres (130 miles) south of Tunis. 

The nine-metre (30-foot) craft "was sinking after taking on water", the ministry said in a statement.

The passengers were all Tunisians aged 16 to 40, from the governorates of Medenine and Sfax, it added.

Tunisians regularly try to cross the Mediterranean to seek a better future in Europe, but departures peaked last September. 

According to NGOs, the uptick reflected frustration among young people hard hit by unemployment.

In October, a collision between a migrant boat and a Tunisian military ship left at least 44 dead, in what Prime Minister Youssef Chahed called a "national disaster".

More than 8,400 migrants from North Africa have entered Europe by sea in 2018 and 404 others died in the Mediterranean trying to leave their countries, according toUN Migration Agency.

Since 2014 in the Mediterranean sea 15,524 migrants lost their lives while trying to reach European soil, according to the UN agency.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us