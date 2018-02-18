WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saakashvili supporters march against Ukrainian president
Supporters of former Georgian president-turned-Ukrainian opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili march in the centre of Kiev one week after he was deported to Poland.
Saakashvili supporters march against Ukrainian president
Supporters of Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili hold a rally against Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev, Ukraine on February 18, 2018. / Reuters
February 18, 2018

Several thousand supporters of deported Ukrainian opposition figure Mikheil Saakashvili marched through the centre of Kiev on Sunday, demanding the resignation of President Petro Poroshenko.

The protest included a nationalist faction, and some of its members broke windows at two Russian-owned banks and a Russian overseas agency after the march.

Saakashvili, who was Georgia's president during 2004-2013, later became governor of Ukraine's Odessa region after being granted citizenship by Poroshenko, who was at that time his close ally. 

But his Ukrainian citizenship was stripped away from him last year after he resigned following a dispute with Poroshenko.

Saakashvili was abroad when he lost Ukrainian citizenship, but forced his way back into the country in September.

Having also lost his Georgian citizenship before coming to Ukraine, Saakashvili is now a man without a country. 

He is wanted in Georgia to face abuse of power charges.

On Monday, he was detained at a Kiev restaurant and deported to Poland.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us