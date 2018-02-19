WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh says over 8,000 Rohingya refugees willing to return to Myanmar
The return of Muslim Rohingya to Myanmar is part of a repatriation deal made between the two countries last year. But many refugees are reluctant to shift back to Myanmar where a brutal army crackdown forced tens of thousands from their homes.
Bangladesh says over 8,000 Rohingya refugees willing to return to Myanmar
Rohingya refugees walk at Jamtoli camp in the morning in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, January 22, 2018. / Reuters
February 19, 2018

Bangladesh says more than 8000 Rohingya refugees are willing to return to Myanmar as part of a repatriation deal made between the two countries last year. 

The process has been delayed after Rohingya refugees refused to return, and the UN has warned that Myanmar hasn't yet guaranteed rights for the Rohingya. 

Still thousands of Rohingya continue to flee to Bangladesh. 

TRT World correspondent Sandra Gathmann has this report from Cox's Bazar.

Reluctant Rohingya

Myanmar insists it's ready to take back the Rohingya, but many refugees are still gripped by fear.

Mohammed Osman is a Rohingya leader who says he's seen photos of the new reception centres Myanmar has built for them.

"I don't like the look of those camps. We don't trust the Myanmar government. They will take us back and kill us," he said.

But Bangladeshi officials in charge want to stick to the deal.

Mohammed Shamsud Douza of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission said, "We have to motivate them and tell them that they will be better in that place. We have a land hungry country. Already one million people have been added to our population."

The International Organisation for Migration says the number of Rohingya who fled to Bangladesh since late August now stands at 688,000. 

The exodus began when the Myanmar military launched a brutal crackdown following insurgent raids on security forces on August. 25.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us