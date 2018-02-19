WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigerian court frees 475 Boko Haram suspects due to lack of evidence
Nigeria's Justice Ministry said the suspects were rounded up from across the country over claims they were either members of Boko Haram or held information on the group.
In this February 24, 2006 file photo, militants wearing black masks, military fatigues and carrying Kalashnikov assault rifles, patrol the creeks of the Niger Delta area of Nigeria. / AP Archive
February 19, 2018

A Nigeria court has freed 475 Boko Haram suspects due to a lack of evidence against them, the West African country’s Justice Ministry said on Sunday.

Ministry spokesman Salihu Isa said in a statement that the suspects had been arrested across various states over claims they were either members of Boko Haram or they were holding information key to crushing the insurgency or preventing further terrorist acts.

Isa said the suspects were freed over the weekend by a special court trying over 1,000 terrorism suspects in the central Nigerian town of Kainji.

As the prosecution counsel could not charge them with any offence due to lack of evidence against them, the suspects were ordered released, according to the statement.

“The court also directed states to provide rehabilitation to the released persons at any appropriate center provided by the states before being released to their families,” it added.

Suspects suffering mental or physical ailments are to be provided medical attention at any appropriate medical or other mental health facilities, it quoted the court as ruling.

SOURCE:AA
