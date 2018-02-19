WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi court sentences Turkish woman to death for joining Daesh
A spokesman for the criminal court in Baghdad gave no details about the Turkish citizen, but said ten other women of various nationalities were also sentenced to life in prison.
Iraqi court sentences Turkish woman to death for joining Daesh
In this, July 8, 2015 file photo, a courtroom is seen before the trial of Daesh militants in Baghdad, Iraq. / AP
February 19, 2018

An Iraqi court has sentenced a Turkish woman to death by hanging for joining Daesh, a spokesman for the criminal court in Baghdad said in a statement on Monday.

Ten other women of various nationalities were sentenced to life in prison, he said. All the verdicts could be appealed.

"The court has issued ten verdicts of life in prison against ten women after convicting them of terrorism, and sentenced to death by hanging another terrorist who holds Turkish citizenship," said Judge Abdul Sattar al Birqdar.

Thousands of foreigners have been fighting on behalf of Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

A German woman was sentenced to death last month for belonging to the group and a Russian fighter was also sentenced to death in Iraq last year for joining the hardline group.

Iraq declared victory in December over Daesh, which had seized control of nearly a third of the country in 2014.

The group has been driven out of all population centres it once controlled on both sides of the Iraqi-Syrian border, but members have continued to carry out bombings and other attacks in Iraq. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us