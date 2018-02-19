POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Police arrest five who killed orangutan in Borneo with airgun
An x-ray showed at least 130 airgun pellets in the great ape's body, including more than 70 in its head, the Center for Orangutan Protection said.
Police arrest five who killed orangutan in Borneo with airgun
Orangutans are endangered and are increasingly losing their habitat due to human expansion. / Reuters
February 19, 2018

Four Indonesian farmers and a 13-year-old boy admitted they stabbed, clubbed and shot a critically endangered orangutan at least 130 times with an airgun to protect their pineapple crop, police said on Monday.

Villagers spotted the wounded orangutan in a lake in the East Kutai district of East Kalimantan province on Borneo two weeks ago. It was taken to a clinic at an orangutan protection centre but died while being treated.

Local police chief detective Yuliansyah said four male members of a family, including the 13-year-old, and their neighbour were arrested last week.

"All the suspects have told police that they shot, stabbed and clubbed the orangutan," said Yuliansyah, who goes by a single name. "They did it because they considered the animal to be a pest that ruined the family's pineapple plantation."

Shot 130 times

An x-ray showed at least 130 airgun pellets in the great ape's body, including more than 70 in its head, the Center for Orangutan Protection has said.

Its autopsy found the animal was blinded as a result of the shooting and also had 17 open wounds believed to be caused by sharp objects. Its left thigh, right chest and left hand were bruised from blunt-object trauma.

If found guilty of violating the National Resources Conservation Law, the adult suspects face up to five years in jail and fines of $7,400. The boy could face half the adult punishment at a juvenile detention centre.

Yuliansyah said the boy will continue to attend school while the case is underway.

Fallen precipitously

The numbers of orangutans on Borneo and on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, recognised as separate species and both classified as critically endangered, have fallen precipitously since the 1970s. 

A new study published last week estimated that the population on Borneo has dropped by more than 100,000 since 1999.

Orangutans are a protected species in Indonesia and Malaysia, but deforestation has dramatically reduced their habitat and brought them into contact with farmers and plantation workers who kill them to protect crops and for meat.

Indonesia has lost half of its rainforests in the last half century in its rush to supply the world with timber, pulp, paper and, more recently, palm oil.

In mid-January, an orangutan was found decapitated and shot more than a dozen times with an airgun in Central Kalimantan, environmental news website Mongabay reported. Police arrested two rubber farmers suspected in the killing, it said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us