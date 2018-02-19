WORLD
4 MIN READ
Zimbabweans pay tribute to iconic opposition leader Tsvangirai
Supporters wore the trademark red of the MDC party, which Tsvangirai led for 19 years in which time it became the main outlet for opposition to former president Robert Mugabe.
Zimbabweans pay tribute to iconic opposition leader Tsvangirai
Mourners react at the funeral parade held for the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai in Harare. February 19, 2018. / Reuters
February 19, 2018

Thousands of Zimbabweans and foreign mourners took to the streets of Harare on Monday to pay tribute to Zimbabwe's iconic opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died after a battle with cancer.

Supporters wore the trademark red of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, which Tsvangirai led for 19 years in which time it became the main outlet for opposition to former president Robert Mugabe.

Other well-wishers wore portraits of Tsvangirai, flocking to a central square to sing and dance in honour of their late leader.

A casket bearing Tsvangirai's remains was adorned with flowers and driven to the square – named for his arch-rival Mugabe – after the cortege made a brief stop at the MDC's offices.

"This is the People's General, who led the poor, the workers and the youth since 1988. We grieve with hope that the army that the general built will finish the work that he started," former MDC legislator Munyaradzi Gwisai told the crowd.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira has more in this report.

Tsvangirai, the country's fiercest opponent of Mugabe's 37-year rule, died on Wednesday aged 65 at a hospital in South Africa where he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

"Today we are paying tribute to a national hero," the acting MDC leader Nelson Chamisa told mourners.

"We will not let Tsvangirai down, we will give tribute to Tsvangirai by winning elections in 2018."

Zimbabwe is due to hold crucial general elections by July and the country's new president Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged they will be free, fair and credible – in honour of Tsvangirai.

'Our great hero'

"Today Africa is saluting a man who has demonstrated resilience, the doyen of democracy in Africa. Morgan Tsvangirai you are our hero, our African hero," Namibian opposition leader McHenry Venaani told the crowds.

Zambia's former minister of labour – and best man at Tsvangirai's wedding – Fackson Shamenda, described him as "a courageous man" who was "beaten [and] mistreated by this government".

Before being forced into a power-sharing deal with ZANU PF as prime minister in 2009, Tsvangirai was beaten by police, his rallies were banned and he was charged with treason and jailed.

Tsvangirai pulled out of an election run-off in 2008 following violence which, he said, claimed the lives of at least 200 of his supporters.

He had beaten Mugabe in the first round of presidential elections that year but narrowly fell short of the total required to defeat Mugabe outright, according to the official vote count.

Fungai Nyapopoto, 40, a street vendor who travelled to pay his respects, said, "I am mourning our great hero, a man of the people. It is not easy for us, it is a very difficult time for us. We will always remember him."

Tsvangirai's remains are due to be flown to his rural home in Buhera village, 250 kilometres (155 miles) south of Harare, for burial on Tuesday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us